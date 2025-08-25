ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars’ goalkeepers' coach Fatau Dauda confident ahead of victories ahead of Chad and Mali games

MON, 25 AUG 2025

Black Stars’ goalkeeping coach Fatau Dauda has acknowledged the challenges ahead in Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign but remains confident his team can claim victory in both upcoming fixtures.

Ghana will regroup in September for the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualifiers. The Black Stars, led by coach Otto Addo, will face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

Following back-to-back wins in March, Dauda believes the team can continue their winning momentum.

"In March, we played two games and we won, and Ghanaian showed up in their numbers to support the team, but for now, that game is past, and we have games coming up, and if we want to win, we need to score and work hard," Dauda told GHOne TV.

"We will do our very best to win the games, but I also know it will not be easy, and so we need to work hard. I know the opponents will be analysing us, and we will also be analysing them.

"At this level, it is tough, but we need to win these two games if we want to go to the World Cup, which will not be easy, but I know we can do it," he added.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad for the upcoming fixtures later this week. Ghana currently lead Group I with 15 points from six matches played.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

