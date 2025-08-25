ModernGhana logo
Charlton coach Nathan Jones predicts Premier League move for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones believes Abdul Fatawu Issahaku could seal a Premier League move before the transfer window shuts.

His remarks come following the 20-year-old's stunning long-range winner for Leicester City in the Championship.

Issahaku’s 30-yard strike was the difference as the Foxes returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.

“He’ll end up in the Premier League in a week’s time. That was the only difference. It took a one-in-a-million strike to win the game for them,” the Charlton boss said after the match.

Meanwhile, Fatawu Issahaku has been linked to Everton and Sunderland in the ongoing summer transfer.

The 21-year-old was a key figure in Leicester’s 2023/24 campaign, delivering a string of electrifying performances that helped the Foxes clinch promotion back to the Premier League.

However, his debut top-flight season was hampered by a long-term injury, cutting short what many believed could have been a breakout year at the highest level.

Fatawu Issahaku will hope to maintain his impressive performance when Leicester City host Birmingham City next weekend at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, the exciting winger is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali next month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

