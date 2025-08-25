ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku set for Black Stars return ahead of Chad, Mali games

MON, 25 AUG 2025

Fit-again winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is poised to rejoin the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

The dynamic forward has been sidelined for several months following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Fatawu Issahaku suffered the injury in Ghana’s clash against Angola in Luanda, forcing him out of the subsequent game against Niger in Accra.

Upon returning to Leicester City, the club confirmed that the former Dreams FC and Steadfast FC attacker would miss the remainder of the season.

However, he has since made a full recovery, participating in pre-season training and featuring in all matches for the Foxes in the ongoing Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Fatawu Issahaku recently made headlines after netting a sensational goal in Leicester City’s 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic, signalling his return to top form.

Ghana will regroup next month for back-to-back qualifiers, visiting Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4 before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

Currently topping Group I after six matches, the Black Stars will be eager to maintain momentum as they chase a fifth World Cup appearance.

Fatawu Issahaku’s return adds a timely boost to Otto Addo’s squad ahead of these crucial fixtures.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

