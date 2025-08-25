2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey to be dropped from Black Stars squad for Chad, Mali game over rape allegations

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey could miss next month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers amid ongoing rape allegations.

The 32-year-old faces serious legal challenges, including five counts of rape involving two women and a sexual assault charge involving a third.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022 while Partey was at Arsenal.

The charges were brought just days after the midfielder’s contract with Arsenal expired at the end of June.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5 and was granted conditional bail, with his next court date scheduled for September 2 at the Old Bailey.

Despite the legal issues, Partey has recently completed a transfer to Spanish La Liga side Villarreal FC.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad for the upcoming Matchday 7 and 8 World Cup qualifiers soon, and Partey’s inclusion remains uncertain.

Ghana will first travel to the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4 before returning home to face Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

Currently topping Group I after six games, the Black Stars are aiming to maintain their momentum as they push for a fifth World Cup qualification.