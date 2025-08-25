ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey to be dropped from Black Stars squad for Chad, Mali game over rape allegations

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey to be dropped from Black Stars squad for Chad, Mali game over rape allegations
MON, 25 AUG 2025

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey could miss next month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers amid ongoing rape allegations.

The 32-year-old faces serious legal challenges, including five counts of rape involving two women and a sexual assault charge involving a third.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022 while Partey was at Arsenal.

The charges were brought just days after the midfielder’s contract with Arsenal expired at the end of June.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5 and was granted conditional bail, with his next court date scheduled for September 2 at the Old Bailey.

Despite the legal issues, Partey has recently completed a transfer to Spanish La Liga side Villarreal FC.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad for the upcoming Matchday 7 and 8 World Cup qualifiers soon, and Partey’s inclusion remains uncertain.

Ghana will first travel to the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4 before returning home to face Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

Currently topping Group I after six games, the Black Stars are aiming to maintain their momentum as they push for a fifth World Cup qualification.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Wa woman arrested for stealing one-week-old baby, valuables Wa woman arrested for stealing one-week-old baby, valuables

10 minutes ago

Ridge Hospital saga: Health Minister to receive assault report today Ridge Hospital saga: Health Minister to receive assault report today

11 minutes ago

August 25: Cedi crosses GHS12 on forex market, sells for GHS10.91 on interbank August 25: Cedi crosses GHS12 on forex market, sells for GHS10.91 on interbank

11 minutes ago

My Singapore visit will translate shared values into practical cooperation — Mahama My Singapore visit will translate shared values into practical cooperation — Mah...

22 minutes ago

Dr Ofori-Kuragu, welcoming participants Expert Panel Calls for Review of Ghana’s PPP Regulatory Framework to Turbocharge...

2 hours ago

MiDAs Chief Executive, Alex Mould MiDA backs Trump administration’s vision as MCC reviews global portfolio

2 hours ago

Two aspirants bow out from NDC Tamale Central primary Two aspirants bow out from NDC Tamale Central primary

3 hours ago

The deceased Ashanti Region: 36-year-old man killed in Mpasatia over love affair dispute

3 hours ago

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare BECE results: Don’t rebuke your ward for getting aggregate 20 — Kofi Asare tells...

3 hours ago

Ridge Hospital saga: ‘Why hasn’t the police arrested Ralph?’ — Akufo-Addo’s aide quizzes Ridge Hospital saga: ‘Why hasn’t the police arrested Ralph?’ — Akufo-Addo’s aide...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line