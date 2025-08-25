2024 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo to announce Black Stars squad for Chad, Mali games this week

Ghana national team coach Otto Addo is expected to unveil his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this week.

The Black Stars will regroup next month to prepare for Matchday 7 and 8 of the qualification campaign.

They will travel to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4 before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

After a challenging 2024, Ghana kicked off 2025 on a high note with consecutive victories against Chad and Madagascar in March.

The senior national team recorded a resounding 5-0 win over Chad, followed by a 3-0 triumph against Madagascar.

As preparations ramp up for the upcoming fixtures, Addo has been in Europe closely monitoring the form of Ghanaian players abroad, while assistants John Paintsil and Fatau Daud have been tracking local talents.

Currently topping Group I after six matches, the Black Stars will aim to maintain their momentum as they pursue a historic fifth World Cup qualification.