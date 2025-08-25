Bibiani GoldStars: Frimpong Manso praises team after winning GHALCA Top 4 tournament

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso has expressed his delight after guiding his side to victory in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

The Miners capped their debut campaign in the competition without losing a single game.

They kicked off with a thrilling 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko, followed by a tense 2-2 draw against Hearts of Oak, which they won on penalties.

In their final match, GoldStars again emerged victorious on spot-kicks after a 1-1 stalemate with Heart of Lions.

Speaking after the triumph, Manso, a former Ghana international, said: “Obviously, I should feel happy [and] now you can see the whole team and everybody is happy.

“We were expecting a very good opposition from Kotoko, but unfortunately, you could see Hearts of Oak; they’ve been playing well in this tournament, to be frank with you, and for me, all I have wanted was for us to win the cup.

“So whatever it would take for us to win the cup, I would never mind, so I was calm up there while they were playing," Manso added.

Following their GHALCA success, GoldStars will now turn their attention to the Champion-of-Champions clash against Asante Kotoko at the DUNs Park, before preparing for domestic competitions and the 2025/26 CAF Champions League.