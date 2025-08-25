Hearts of Oak: We will still improve despite GHALCA Top 4 performance - Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani has expressed confidence that his side will continue to grow stronger despite falling just short in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

The Phobians secured two wins and a draw but were edged out of the title race on the head-to-head rule.

Reflecting on their final-day victory over arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, Dramani highlighted the tactical discipline his players showed while admitting there is still room for improvement.

“We respect opponents’ strengths, and we play to our strengths and we plan around that," he said.

“There was a lot of work on Saturday to try and work through in terms of how we will deal with their long ball situations and anticipate second balls, and try to put pressure on their centre backs so that they can make mistakes."

While encouraged by the progress shown, the former Black Stars assistant coach stressed that the team must continue refining the basics.

“I think there is still a lot to improve and we want to improve on the basic aspects where players can live up to the necessary expectations of energy, effort and performance, and I think that these are the things we will continue to emphasise on."

The former Black Stars assistant coach will now lead Hearts into their next assignment, the Democracy Cup clash against city rivals Great Olympics at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on September 5, 2025.