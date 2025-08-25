ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bukayo Saka set to miss up to four weeks through injury

By BBC
Football News Bukayo Saka set to miss up to four weeks through injury
MON, 25 AUG 2025

Bukayo Saka is set to miss Arsenal's game at Liverpool on Sunday as well as England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia next month.

The 23-year-old went off with a hamstring injury in Saturday's home win against Leeds United and it is estimated the forward will be unavailable for up to four weeks.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is doubtful for the match at Anfield as a result of a shoulder injury suffered in the victory against Leeds.

Odegaard looked in pain as he was replaced in the first half of the 5-0 win and the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder is understood to have left Emirates Stadium with his shoulder in a sling.

The Norway playmaker has not yet been ruled out of the game against the Premier League champions and there is optimism at Arsenal that neither the 26-year-old or Saka will be long-term casualties.

There is particular relief regarding Saka, who missed three months of last season with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal have a much deeper pool of attacking talent this season though, having signed Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze this summer.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta also has Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman to mitigate the absences of Saka and Odegaard.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

MiDAs Chief Executive, Alex Mould MiDA backs Trump administration’s vision as MCC reviews global portfolio

20 minutes ago

Two aspirants bow out from NDC Tamale Central primary Two aspirants bow out from NDC Tamale Central primary

38 minutes ago

The deceased Ashanti Region: 36-year-old man killed in Mpasatia over love affair dispute

52 minutes ago

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare BECE results: Don’t rebuke your ward for getting aggregate 20 — Kofi Asare tells...

52 minutes ago

Ridge Hospital saga: ‘Why hasn’t the police arrested Ralph?’ — Akufo-Addo’s aide quizzes Ridge Hospital saga: ‘Why hasn’t the police arrested Ralph?’ — Akufo-Addo’s aide...

15 hours ago

Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe

15 hours ago

NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia

15 hours ago

NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track record — Bawumia NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track rec...

15 hours ago

Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid

15 hours ago

Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line