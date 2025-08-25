Ayitey Powers Promotions and Kasapreko present 'Judgement Day' with Game Boy on September 27

Ayitey Powers Promotions, in partnership with Kasapreko Company Limited, will host a high-profile boxing event dubbed “Judgement Day” on Saturday, September 27, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The headline attraction will be former IBO world champion Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe, who has promised fans a thrilling comeback after nearly three years out of the ring. Tagoe, who last fought Ryan Garcia before injuries sidelined him, assured supporters that he is returning with “something new and spectacular” to inspire the younger generation of Ghanaian boxers.

The undercard features an exciting clash in the super lightweight division, with unbeaten Africanus Neequaye (9-0-0) of Jamestown Gym squaring off against Daniel Quaye (9-1-1) of Bronx Gym. Rising middleweight prospect Kofi Dana will also face Mustapha Kamoko, son of Bukom Banku, in what is expected to be a fiery contest.

Veteran matchmaker Rasheed Williams, popularly known as “Believer,” revealed that more bouts will be announced, stressing that the goal is to keep Ghanaian boxers active while giving them worthy opponents. He expressed optimism that, with consistent support from corporate bodies such as Kasapreko, Ghana boxing can return to its former glory.

Promoter Ayitey Powers, himself a former boxer, extended gratitude to sponsors for rallying behind his vision to revive the sport. “Kasapreko’s involvement has given this promotion an extra spark, and we are confident September 27 will be a memorable night,” he said.

The event has attracted strong brand support from Puma, Hunters, Amarula, Awake, Storm, Alomo Bitters, Savanna, and Choco Malt. A special signing ceremony held last Friday at Jamestown drew a large crowd, offering a glimpse of the renewed excitement surrounding Ghana boxing.