2024 CHAN: Senegal to meet Morocco as Sudan face Madagascar in semi-finals

Defending champions Senegal will face two-time winners Morocco while surprise package Sudan take on Madagascar as the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 enters its semi-final stage.

The last four line-up was confirmed after a dramatic quarter-final weekend in East Africa that saw all three co-hosts — Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda — eliminated despite passionate home backing.

The tournament, being staged across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, now has a distinctly heavyweight feel with two past champions still in contention alongside two of the competition’s most compelling underdog stories.

Champions face Atlas Lions in heavyweight clash

Senegal underlined their title credentials with a 1-0 victory over Uganda in Kampala.

In front of more than 35,000 fans at the Mandela National Stadium, the Lions of Teranga were pushed to the limit by a spirited Cranes side but struck decisively through Oumar Ba in the 62nd minute.

Uganda, who had qualified for the knockout stage of CHAN for the first time in their history, enjoyed more possession and created more chances but could not find the finishing touch.

Senegal’s defensive organisation once again proved decisive, with Seyni Ndiaye commanding the back line and goalkeeper Marc Diouf producing vital interventions late on.

That victory set up a semi-final against Morocco, who edged co-hosts Tanzania 1-0 in Dar es Salaam.

Oussama Lamlaoui scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half, tucking in his fourth of the tournament from a clever assist by Youssef Belammari.

The Atlas Lions absorbed heavy pressure in front of a packed 41,000-strong Benjamin Mkapa Stadium but showed composure and tactical discipline to hold firm.

Despite missing key defenders Bouchaib El Arsi, Marouane El Ouedni and Abdelhak Assal, coach Tarik Sektioui’s men extended their remarkable knockout-stage record, having now won seven consecutive CHAN elimination matches since 2014.

It means Kampala will host a meeting of two of the competition’s true heavyweights: holders Senegal against Morocco, champions in 2018 and 2020.

Sudan stun Algeria to keep fairytale alive

If Senegal and Morocco represent the established elite, Sudan continue to write one of CHAN 2024’s most remarkable stories.

The Falcons of Jediane knocked out 2022 finalists Algeria on penalties in Zanzibar after a tense 1-1 draw across 120 minutes.

Kwesi Appiah’s side, who had already beaten Nigeria 4-0 and topped a tough group featuring Senegal, showed resilience to go the distance.

An own goal by Algeria’s Ayoub Ghezala handed Sudan the lead, only for Soufiane Bayazid to equalise.

But in the shoot-out, goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja was the hero, saving twice as Sudan triumphed 4-2.

It was a performance that reinforced Sudan’s reputation as a side reborn under the Ghanaian coach. Appiah himself was bullish afterwards, insisting his players “will not stop here” as they aim to reach their first CHAN final.

Their opponents will be Madagascar, another side with a growing reputation as giant-killers.

The Barea silenced a full Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi by knocking out debutants Kenya on penalties.

After Alphonce Omija had headed Kenya into the lead, Madagascar equalised from the spot through Fenohasina Razafimaro before eventually holding their nerve to win 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa, already one of the stars of the competition at 39 years old, made two crucial saves, while Toky Rakotondraibe converted the winning kick.

Hosts bow out but tournament delivers

For the three host nations, the quarter-finals proved a painful end to campaigns that had generated huge public excitement.

Kenya’s debut run ended in heartbreak, Tanzania’s fairytale was halted by Morocco, and Uganda’s historic breakthrough was dashed by the holders.

But each provided drama and packed stadiums that captured the imagination of fans across the continent.

The semi-finals now promise two fascinating contrasts: one a heavyweight duel between champions past and present, the other a battle of surprise packages determined to continue their fairytales.

Semi-final fixtures (Tuesday, 26 August 2025)

17:30 – Madagascar vs Sudan – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam

20:30 – Morocco vs Senegal – Mandela National Stadium, Kampala

The winners will advance to the final on Saturday, 30 August, in what is shaping up to be one of the most memorable editions of CHAN in the competition’s history.