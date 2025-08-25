Hearts of Oak defeat Asante Kotoko, but Bibiani GoldStars crowned champions of 2025 GHALCA Top 4

Hearts of Oak secured a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Asante Kotoko in the final round of the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 competition, but it was Bibiani GoldStars who ultimately claimed the trophy on head-to-head advantage.

The Phobians, who have struggled for consistency in recent meetings with Kotoko, set the tone from the onset at the University of Ghana Stadium with a display full of energy and intent.

Their swift, coordinated play unsettled the Porcupine Warriors and produced an early breakthrough.

Barely four minutes into the match, teenager Frank Duku capped off a superb 15-pass move by coolly slipping the ball between goalkeeper Ibrahim Mohammed’s legs to hand Hearts the lead to end the first half 1-0.

After the break, the Phobians nearly extended their advantage when Martin Karikari’s thunderous half-volley forced substitute goalkeeper Mohammed Camara into a fingertip save that pushed the ball onto the crossbar.

The decisive second goal arrived in the 73rd minute. Emmanuel Amankwah climbed above his marker to power home a corner, sparking jubilant scenes among the Hearts faithful inside the Legon arena.

Despite the emphatic win, Hearts missed out on the title, with Bibiani GoldStars crowned champions of the pre-season tournament by virtue of their superior head-to-head record.

The Top 4 competition has provided valuable preparation for all four participating clubs as they gear up for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.