La Liga: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as Real Madrid win at Oviedo

By BBC
MON, 25 AUG 2025

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the season in La Liga with victory at Oviedo.

Mbappe - who scored the only goal against Osasuna - made it three from two games as he first struck eight minutes before half time with a finish from the edge of the box, before sidefooting home a second late on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, was among the substitutes for this game after starting in the previous fixture, with boss Xabi Alonso instead picking Dani Carvajal at right back.

The England international came on for the final three minutes of the game when Real were 2-0 up.

Vinicius Jr, who also started on the bench, added a third in stoppage time with a clinical strike.

Alonso started 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono in attack and the teenager impressed with a lively display.

Oviedo's best chance came in the 81st minute when Kwasi Sibo's long-range effort struck the outside of the post just before Mbappe got his second to make the win safe.

The win means Real join rivals Barcelona and Villarreal on six points after two games.

