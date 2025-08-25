Arsenal get Saka and Odegaard injury boost after win against Leeds

Arsenal have been given a boost after scans on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard suggested that neither have suffered long-term injuries despite both being substituted early in the Gunners' 5-0 win over Leeds United.

Captain Odegaard was withdrawn in the first half with a shoulder injury, while Saka left the field in the second half with a suspected hamstring injury.

Speaking post-match, manager Mikel Arteta said he thought the injury to Saka was "significant", but those fears have been eased with sources saying neither player will be out for a substantial period.

Saka suffered a serious injury to his right hamstring last season, which kept him out for four months, but the issue picked up in Saturday's match is not to the same leg.

Arsenal are already without forward Kai Havertz, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. However, Arsenal acted quickly to reduce the impact of his absence through the £60m signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

As well as Havertz, Christian Norgaard and Gabriel Jesus also missed the match against Leeds with injury.

Arsenal travel to Liverpool in the Premier League on 31 August.