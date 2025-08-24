PL: Fulham and Manchester United draw as Fernandes misses penalty

Manchester United were denied a first Premier League win of the season after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

A Rodrigo Muniz own goal had given Ruben Amorim’s side the lead after 58 minutes, but substitute Emile Smith Rowe equalised with his first touch to earn Fulham a point.

United nearly took the lead after just three minutes, with Matheus Cunha striking the post after Mason Mount did well to pick out the Brazilian in the box.

Bruno Fernandes squandered a huge chance for United to take the lead towards the end of the first half, firing a penalty way over the bar, his fifth spot-kick miss in the Premier League.

Amorim’s side were awarded the penalty for Calvin Bassey holding Mason Mount in the box, following a VAR review, but United’s captain could not convert, much to the disbelief of Craven Cottage and his manager.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half when Lenny Yoro latched on to Bryan Mbeumo’s corner and his header diverted off Muniz and past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal.

Yoro had originally been awarded a first Premier League goal, but the replay showed it was clear that his header was going wide before it hit the Fulham striker.

Marco Silva’s side fought back though, and Smith Rowe capitalised on Matthijs De Ligt leaving a cross, to poke home with his first touch of the match.

Both sides pushed for a winner, with Fulham looking the more likely to find one late on, but the points were shared.

Despite United creating plenty of chances and dominating large periods of the game, they were denied a first win of the season, as pressure continues to mount on Amorim ahead of their midweek Carabao Cup trip to Grimsby Town.

Fulham also remain winless with two points from their opening two matches and host Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.