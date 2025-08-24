Jerry Afriyie joins Belgian side RAAL La Louviere on a long season loan deal

Ghanaian forward Jerry Afriyie has joined Belgian Pro League newcomers RAAL La Louvière on a season-long loan from Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah.

The 18-year-old striker, who previously enjoyed an impressive loan stint with Spanish outfit CD Lugo, will spend the 2025/26 campaign in Belgium as La Louvière bolster their squad for their maiden season in the top flight.

Afriyie burst onto the scene in 2024 with standout performances for Ghana’s U-20 side, the Black Satellites, before earning his first senior cap for the Black Stars.

His speed, close control and sharp finishing have since earmarked him as one of Ghana’s most exciting young prospects.

La Louvière believe the teenager can be a central figure in their attack as they look to establish themselves in the Belgian top division.

The move also marks another significant step in Afriyie’s development, giving him exposure in one of Europe’s competitive leagues.

The promising forward has already linked up with his new teammates in training and could make his debut on Sunday when La Louvière take on reigning champions Union Saint-Gilloise.