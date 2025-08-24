'I love my job' - Williams relishing US Open return

Two-time champion Venus Williams says the love for her "job" is why she is back playing at the US Open at the age of 45.

At the start of this year, many wondered when the veteran American would announce her retirement.

Now she is set to grace her home Grand Slam tournament for a record-extending 25th time when she plays Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova on Monday.

"It is super thrilling to be back. It does not get old - it just gets more exciting," said the seven-time major winner.

Earlier this season, Williams became officially considered an inactive player, having gone a whole year without competing.

Then, out of nowhere as the eyes of the tennis world were trained on Wimbledon, she announced she was ready to play at the Washington Open.

The former world number one won her first-round match on her first appearance in 16 months, before going out in round two.

The victory over fellow American Peyton Stearns meant Williams became the oldest player to win a WTA Tour singles match in more than 21 years.

Asked to describe the joy of being back playing, she said: "I love my job. So there's the joy right there."

Williams, ranked 580th in the world, is set to become the oldest US Open singles player in 44 years after being given a wildcard for Flushing Meadows.

It will be her first appearance at one of the four majors since the 2023 US Open, where she lost in the first round.

Some argue giving a spot in the 128-player draw to a veteran with one victory in more than two years blocks the development of a younger player.

Others will say an all-time great should always be offered the chance to turn out.

It could be her final appearance at a tournament where she is revered by the New York crowd.

Sister Serena bowed out of professional tennis at the 2022 US Open, reaching the third round with a short run that captured the imagination of the sporting world.

Typically, Venus Williams gave little away in her pre-tournament news conference about what the future may hold.

"I think I'll always play tennis. It's in my DNA. So it doesn't matter if it's now or 30 years from now," she said.

"Tennis will always be one of the most important parts of my life."