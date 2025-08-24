ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chelsea to bank £270m in sales as Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Anselmino join Borussia Dortmund

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Chukwuemeka saw his development at Chelsea halted by a knee injury in 2023 and has struggled to get back into the team since
SUN, 24 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Chukwuemeka saw his development at Chelsea halted by a knee injury in 2023 and has struggled to get back into the team since

Chelsea have given permission to Borussia Dortmund to fly Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Anselmino to Germany to complete moves that will take player sales at Stamford Bridge this summer to beyond £270m.

Chukwuemeka, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Dortmund and is set to sign on a permanent basis for a fee rising to about £24m, with a significant sell-on clause included.

The England Under-20 international was keen to move back to the Westfalenstadion despite interest from RB Leizpig and is in the process of finalising his return.

That deal would take Chelsea's income from player sales this summer to a league-high £273.4m, which almost balances out the £277m spent on incoming transfers.

Uefa have told Chelsea they must record a positive transfer balance this window in order to be allowed to register their new signings for this season's Champions League.

It follows them having been fined £26.7m for a breach of Uefa's football earning rules and having had a squad cost ratio - the proportion of their income paid out in wages - above 80%.

Meanwhile, Anselmino has agreed to join Dortmund on a season-long loan deal without any option to buy clauses included.

The Argentine defender was told by manager Enzo Maresca that he needed a loan move to play the minutes he needs to develop amid competition for places in the Chelsea first-team squad.

But he remains an important part of future planning at Stamford Bridge, and moves to Dortmund to cover the recent injuries of defenders Niklas Sule, Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Chukwuemeka has played 32 matches for Chelsea since joining in a £20m move from Aston Villa in 2022, while Anselmino made a single substitute appearance at the Club World Cup having joined the west Londoners from Boca Juniors in January for £15.6m.

Chelsea hope to sign to more players in the nine days remaining in the window, with Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons targeted.

Forwards Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Tyrique George are expected to leave, while Chelsea could sell as many as nine players, including in the so-called 'bomb squad', with the Blues looking at options for Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi amongst others.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

Aug 23, 2025

Private legal practitioner and former Minister of Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini Cecilia Dapaah not cleared of any wrongdoing by OSP report — Inusah Fuseini

Aug 23, 2025

Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu Elevating colleges useless if students still go hungry – Haruna Iddrisu

Aug 23, 2025

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu We need US support to bring Ofori-Atta to Ghana to account – Kpebu

Aug 23, 2025

Malik Basintale NDC wasted 30-year-old Malik Basintale’s true talent – Vormawor

Aug 23, 2025

Its a devilish business — Archbishop urges President Mahama to end illegal mining "It's a devilish business" — Archbishop urges President Mahama to end illegal mi...

Aug 23, 2025

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu Haruna Iddrisu pays GH¢188,000 fees for 47 medical students in honour of late Mu...

Aug 23, 2025

“GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPPs bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare “GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPP's bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare

Aug 23, 2025

Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressure testing after 10years — NPA to public Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressur...

Aug 23, 2025

Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professionalism Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professiona...

Aug 23, 2025

Illegal mining site in Ghana CPP writes to Agric Minister on bold alternatives to wean youth off illegal mini...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line