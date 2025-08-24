PL: Grealish impresses as Everton beat Brighton in first game at new stadium

ModernGhana logo
By BBC
SUN, 24 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Big-name new arrival Jack Grealish (right) played a part in both of Everton's goals on Sunday

Everton started Premier League life at their magnificent new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey with their first victory of the season against Brighton.

Jack Grealish was given his first start since his loan move from Manchester City and illuminated a historic day for Everton by playing a key role in the goals that set David Moyes' side on the way to three points.

Grealish's driven cross was turned in by Iliman Ndiaye after 23 minutes, a difficult close-range finish made to look easy.

It was a strike celebrated wildly by Everton's fans inside their new home, with Ndiaye achieving the distinction of scoring their last Premier League goal at Goodison Park and their first at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Grealish's pass then found James Garner for a blockbuster finish from 25 yards seven minutes after the break.

Brighton will feel they were architects of their own downfall as they missed a host of first half chances, with Danny Welbeck turning over from six yards and both Kaoru Mitoma and Jan Paul van Hecke striking the woodwork.

Brighton wasted another opportunity to get back into the game after 74 minutes when they were awarded a penalty when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall handled Yankuba Minteh's shot, but Jordan Pickford dived to his left to save Welbeck's spot-kick.

