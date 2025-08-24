'That's nonsense' - Nuno doesn't want to leave Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo says he wants to stay at the club.

The 51-year-old's future was left in doubt when he revealed on Friday how his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had "changed" and they "are not as close".

"Where there's smoke, there's fire," said Nuno about rumours over his role.

But, before Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace, the Portuguese boss insisted he does not want to leave.

Asked if he was trying to manipulate a move, Nuno told Sky Sports: "That's nonsense. Doesn't make any kind of sense. We are focused on the game and that is more important."

But the former Wolves and Spurs boss said he will have discussions with Marinakis and Edu, the club's global head of football, over transfers.

"Yes, that's what we need to do and we're going to do it," he added.

Sources have told BBC Sport that Nuno's position is not completely safe despite last season's achievement of qualifying for Europe, and their opening-game Premier League win over Brentford.

The uncertainty, according to sources, has now stretched to the playing squad, who are said to be aware of the situation.

Despite Nuno's latest comments, it seems clear there is considerable friction behind the scenes at the City Ground.

If Forest continue to win games, then sacking him becomes that much tougher.

But can Nuno really expect to come out on top in a dispute with the owner and head of football?

"This is a battle that Nuno will lose," European football expert Julien Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We all know that once you start questioning your owner, it's done. For him to come out with this unprompted, he offered it to the whole world, he knows that it is coming and that he can't win this battle.

"We also know that him and Edu don't get on. He was already there when Edu arrived at the club, and we all know when a new sporting director arrives, they like to come with their own people."

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha said Nuno may consider resigning now that the relationship was "broken".

"Nuno's stock is so high with the fanbase, they will want to fully believe in him," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But it is also so awkward for them because they will be grateful for what the owner has done for the club in the last few years.

"With Edu coming into the club in such an important position, he will want his own people in play, because they will never really fully trust the person that is already in play? If he could pick a manager now, would he pick Nuno? No.

"That will be nagging for as long as possible, but Marinakis and Edu won't be rooting for him to fail so they can make the change.

"But the relationship is broken and I would not be surprised if Nuno walks before he is sacked."