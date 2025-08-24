ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 24 Aug 2025 Football News

La Liga: Barcelona leave it late to secure win at Levante thanks to injury-time own goal

By Eurosport
La Liga: Barcelona leave it late to secure win at Levante thanks to injury-time own goal

Barcelona sealed a magical comeback win over Levante, recovering from 2-0 down at half-time to score a 91st-minute winner and keep their perfect start to the La Liga season alive in a thrilling contest.

It was a tale of two wingers as Lamine Yamal assisted the injury-time own goal while Marcus Rashford started his first game for the club but was substituted at half time as the visitors sputtered in the first half.

In a game between the La Liga and Segunda Division champions, it was the newly promoted side who got out of the blocks faster.

Roger Brugue, Ivan Romero and 38-year-old stalwart Jose Luis Morales appeared to have cracked the code to Hansi Flick’s high defensive line, and though they were caught offside four times in the first half they also created several gilt-edged chances when they timed their runs perfectly.

That pressure paid off after a quarter of an hour when all three combined to give Romero a shooting opportunity from close range, the striker dancing around Pau Cubarsi and firing under Joan Garcia to open the scoring.

And Levante were even further into dreamland in added time at the end of the first half when Morales’ shot cannoned into Alejandro Balde’s arm following another counter-attack and the veteran made no mistake from the penalty spot.

But it was a different story after Dani Olmo and Gavi replaced Rashford and Marc Casado, as a swerving Pedri shot from distance beat Pablo Campos and Ferran Torres then turned the ball home from a corner to square the contest up just seven minutes into the second half before Unai Elgezabal redirected Yamal’s cross into his own net at the death.

It’s a heartbreaking loss for Levante, the second time in two weeks that they’ve conceded a winner in the 91st minute, while Barcelona look to continue their winning start against Rayo Vallecano next weekend.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Malik Basintale NDC wasted 30-year-old Malik Basintale’s true talent – Vormawor

9 hours ago

Its a devilish business — Archbishop urges President Mahama to end illegal mining "It's a devilish business" — Archbishop urges President Mahama to end illegal mi...

9 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu Haruna Iddrisu pays GH¢188,000 fees for 47 medical students in honour of late Mu...

10 hours ago

“GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPPs bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare “GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPP's bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare

10 hours ago

Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressure testing after 10years — NPA to public Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressur...

10 hours ago

Dont repaint corroded gas cylinders — NPA warns public Don't repaint corroded gas cylinders — NPA warns public

10 hours ago

Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professionalism Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professiona...

10 hours ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku Akufo-Addo–Bawumia gov’t left Agriculture ministry in heavy GHS9billion debt – E...

10 hours ago

Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter receiving his nomination forms at the party office in Tamale Haruna Iddrisu’s boy enters Tamale Central seat race

10 hours ago

Illegal mining site in Ghana CPP writes to Agric Minister on bold alternatives to wean youth off illegal mini...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line