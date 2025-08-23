ModernGhana logo
2024 CHAN: Kwesi Appiah guides Sudan to semifinals after win over Algeria

By CAFOnline
Sudan advanced to the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 after edging Algeria 4-2 on penalties in Zanzibar, setting up a last-four meeting with Madagascar.

The Falcons of Jediane held their nerve in a dramatic shoot-out at the Amaan Stadium after a 1-1 draw across 120 minutes, with goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja the hero after saving twice.

Kwesi Appiah’s side, who topped Group D, remain unbeaten in the tournament and continue to build on their remarkable resurgence.

Both teams had entered the contest with high expectations, underpinned by mutual respect voiced by their coaches on the eve of the clash.

Algeria’s Madjid Bougherra had praised Sudan’s progress under Appiah, while the Ghanaian coach himself insisted his side would not sit back.

The encounter began tightly, with chances at both ends but no breakthrough in a scrappy first half.

Sudan thought they had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time, but Salah Adil’s effort was clawed away by Algerian keeper Zakaria Bouhalfaya.

The deadlock was finally broken early in the second half in chaotic fashion.

Musa Hussien’s strike was saved, only for Algerian defender Ayoub Ghezala to inadvertently turn the ball into his own net, handing Sudan the lead in the 48th minute.

The Desert Foxes, unbeaten in their last 10 CHAN fixtures, showed resilience.

They poured forward in waves, and their pressure told in the 73rd minute when Soufiane Bayazid bundled home from close range after sustained attacks.

From then on, both sides traded blows. Mohamed Tia Asad went close for Sudan with a header, while Aimen Mahious forced two superb saves from Abooja in extra time.

Injuries and substitutions disrupted the rhythm, but neither side could find a winner.

As the whistle blew at 1-1 after 120 minutes, penalties loomed.

In the shoot-out, Walieldin Khidir and Mohamed Ahmed Saeed converted confidently for Sudan, as did Bayazid and Mahious for Algeria.

But then the drama swung. Mehdi Merghem and Zakaria Draoui saw their penalties saved by the inspired Abooja, while Ahmed Tabanja and Mohamed Tia Asad sealed the deal for Sudan.

The Falcons triumphed 4-2, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Sudanese contingent and their supporters in Zanzibar.

Sudan’s victory secures their third-ever CHAN semi-final appearance, continuing a tournament where they have already beaten Nigeria 4-0 and held champions Senegal.

They will now face Madagascar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 26 August, at 17:30 local time.

Algeria, finalists in 2022, bowed out earlier than expected and saw their impressive unbeaten run snapped in painful fashion. Their wait for a CHAN crown continues.

The other semi-final pits Morocco against defending champions Senegal in Kampala later the same day — a heavyweight clash ensuring one of Africa’s giants will contest the final.

