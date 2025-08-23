Brandon Thomas-Asante scores, assist twice as Coventry City thrash QPR 7-1

Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante produced a scintillating performance as Coventry City demolished Queens Park Rangers 7-1 in the Championship on Saturday.

The 25-year-old forward was at the heart of Coventry’s attacking brilliance at the Coventry Building Society Arena, scoring once and providing two assists in a commanding Man-of-the-Match display.

Coventry set the tone early when USA striker Haji Wright opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Thomas-Asante doubled the advantage just 11 minutes later.

Jack Rudoni added a third in the 35th minute, and Wright struck again soon after, this time from a Thomas-Asante assist, to make it 4-0.

The Ghanaian forward continued to torment the visitors, setting up Rudoni for his second of the afternoon as Coventry raced into the break with an astonishing 5-0 lead.

The onslaught continued after halftime, with Denmark international Victor Torp scoring twice to complete the rout. QPR managed a late consolation through Richard Kone in stoppage time, but by then the game had long been decided.

Thomas-Asante’s electric performance will come as a major boost to both Coventry’s promotion push and his own growing reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous attackers.