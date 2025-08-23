ModernGhana logo
Brandon Thomas-Asante scores, assist twice as Coventry City thrash QPR 7-1

SAT, 23 AUG 2025

Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante produced a scintillating performance as Coventry City demolished Queens Park Rangers 7-1 in the Championship on Saturday.

The 25-year-old forward was at the heart of Coventry’s attacking brilliance at the Coventry Building Society Arena, scoring once and providing two assists in a commanding Man-of-the-Match display.

Coventry set the tone early when USA striker Haji Wright opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Thomas-Asante doubled the advantage just 11 minutes later.

Jack Rudoni added a third in the 35th minute, and Wright struck again soon after, this time from a Thomas-Asante assist, to make it 4-0.

The Ghanaian forward continued to torment the visitors, setting up Rudoni for his second of the afternoon as Coventry raced into the break with an astonishing 5-0 lead.

The onslaught continued after halftime, with Denmark international Victor Torp scoring twice to complete the rout. QPR managed a late consolation through Richard Kone in stoppage time, but by then the game had long been decided.

Thomas-Asante’s electric performance will come as a major boost to both Coventry’s promotion push and his own growing reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous attackers.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

