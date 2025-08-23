2024 CHAN: Title holders Senegal edge Uganda to reach semi-finals

Defending champions Senegal moved a step closer to retaining their crown at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 after edging co-hosts Uganda 1-0 in a tense quarter-final at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Saturday.

Oumar Ba struck the decisive goal just after the hour mark as the Lions of Teranga showed their tournament know-how to silence a passionate home crowd of over 35,000.

Ba delivers champions’ moment

The decisive strike arrived in the 62nd minute. Libasse Guèye, who had been a constant menace on the right, whipped in a teasing cross that evaded Uganda’s centre-backs.

Ba ghosted in at the far post and fired a low right-footed finish past Joel Mutakubwa to give Senegal the lead.

It was a goal that summed up Senegal’s pedigree: patient, clinical, and perfectly timed in a contest where chances had been limited.

Uganda left to rue missed chances

The Cranes, who had made history by reaching the knockout stages of CHAN for the first time, gave everything in front of their fans but could not find the finishing touch.

Allan Okello, Uganda’s standout player of the group stage, tested goalkeeper Marc Diouf with a rasping drive before half-time, while substitute Ivan Ahimbisibwe was twice denied in the second half.

The closest they came was in the 68th minute when Gavin Kizito met an Okello corner but headed just wide with Diouf beaten.

Later, Ahimbisibwe and Arnold Odong both forced saves from the Senegal keeper in a frantic finale.

Uganda had more shots overall but lacked the composure that Senegal demonstrated in the key moment.

Senegal’s defensive steel holds firm

Senegal entered the game with the best defensive record of the quarter-finalists, and they lived up to that reputation.

Diouf commanded his area well, while Seyni Ndiaye and Joseph Layousse marshalled the backline with authority.

Even when the home side poured forward late on, the Lions of Teranga kept their shape, blocking efforts from range and dealing calmly with Uganda’s aerial threat.

Coach Souleymane Diallo’s decision to freshen the attack with Moctar Koïté and Vieux Cissé in the second half also helped relieve pressure, while Mbaye Ndiaye provided energy in midfield after coming off the bench.

Historic campaign ends for Uganda

For Morley Byekwaso’s side, defeat was a bitter pill, but the broader picture remains historic.

Uganda had never reached this stage in six previous CHAN appearances, and topping a group ahead of Algeria and South Africa showcased their progress.

Okello’s three goals, Ssemugabi’s tireless running, and the resilience shown in their comeback against South Africa have given fans reasons to believe this generation can deliver more.

As the final whistle blew, the Cranes were applauded off by their supporters — recognition of a campaign that restored pride despite falling just short.

What next

Senegal now advance to their second successive CHAN semi-final, where they will face Morocco.

For Uganda, attention turns to building on this foundation, with Byekwaso insisting post-match that his team “will learn and come back stronger.”

The Mandela Stadium may have fallen silent after Ba’s goal, but Uganda’s performance across CHAN 2024 ensures their journey will be remembered as the start of something significant.