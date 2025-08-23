Leicester City: Watch Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's stunning strike against Charlton Athletic

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored a stunning goal as Leicester City beat Charlton Athletic to return to winning ways.

After back-to-back defeats, Issahaku eased nerves with a curling strike beyond goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski at the end of a swift counterattack.

Video below:

Issahaku featured for 83 minutes before making way. His compatriot Jordan Ayew played the full match.

He has been linked with summer moves to Sunderland and Everton in the ongoing summer transfer

Leicester will look to build on the win when they host Birmingham City at the King Power Stadium next weekend.