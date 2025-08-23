Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scores a stunner as Leicester City pip Charlton Athletic

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku opened his goal-scoring account with a stunning strike as Leicester City secured a hard-fought win against Charlton Athletic.

The Foxes were under pressure ahead of the game, having suffered back-to-back defeats.

However, the 21-year-old winger curled the ball past Charlton keeper Thomas Kaminski at the end of a devastating counterattack to secure all three points for the Foxes.

Charlton defender Lloyd Jones thought he had scored a late equaliser, but his header was ruled out for a foul by referee Dean Whitestone, before Tyreece Campbell headed a chance just over as the clock hit 90 minutes.

Marti Cifuentes' side held on to inflict the Addicks' first defeat since they made their return to the second tier this season.

The former Sporting CP star lasted for 83 minutes of the game before he was substituted, while his compatriot Jordan Ayew enjoyed the full throttle.

Abdul Fatawu, who has been linked with a move to Sunderland and Everton this summer, has made three appearances so far this term for Leicester City with a goal to his name.

Leicester City will hope to maintain their momentum when they host Birmingham City F.C. next weekend at the King Power Stadium.