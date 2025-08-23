ModernGhana logo
PL: Tottenham stun Manchester City to maintain flawless start

By BBC
SAT, 23 AUG 2025

Tottenham Hotspur made it back-to-back Premier League victories under new manager Thomas Frank by stunning Manchester City once again at Etihad Stadium.

Spurs came here last November and inflicted a 4-0 humbling of City in a scintillating performance, and they went home once more with all three points courtesy of a resolute defensive display.

They started slowly as Omar Marmoush latched on to Pedro Porro's loose header and squeezed a shot narrowly wide of the far post before seeing a thunderous strike from range pushed away by Guglielmo Vicario.

The Egyptian was lively early on and forced another excellent save from the Spurs goalkeeper after being played through by Erling Haaland.

With their first real threat of the game, Spurs took the lead courtesy of a lightning breakaway as Richarlison's low cross was converted by Brennan Johnson.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but that was overturned following a review by the video assistant referee.

With seven minutes added on in the first half because of an injury to City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, Spurs doubled their lead through Joao Palhinha who smashed in after a loose pass from goalkeeper James Trafford inside his own area.

It capped a difficult few minutes for the City keeper who could have been dismissed for a collision on the edge of the box with Mohammed Kudus.

Haaland should have pulled one back before the break but headed over from close range, and the home side were left frustrated in the second period as Tottenham made it two clean sheets from two in the league so far this season.

