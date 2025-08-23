Speaker Bagbin receives 2025 Democracy Cup Trophy

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has officially received the 2025 Democracy Cup trophy ahead of the match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics, now rescheduled to September 5, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

During the presentation ceremony, Speaker Bagbin delivered a wide-ranging address emphasising the unique nature of Ghana’s democracy and the role of football in promoting national unity and civic education.

“We have decided to leverage the brand that you have made with the world on football to see how that could impact the quality of our democracy in Ghana,” Bagbin stated, explaining the initiative’s goal to use the sport’s popularity to foster better public understanding of governance.

He took time to distinguish Ghana’s democratic system from those of other nations, stressing that “Ghana's democracy is different from what is practised in the United Kingdom and is different from what is practised in the United States.”

He clarified that, unlike the UK, where sovereignty rests with Parliament, “in Ghana, we have combined them. By combining them, we made sure that the sovereignty of the country remains with you, the people. It's not in Parliament.”

The Speaker also announced that this year’s event has secured a title sponsor, stating, “We have a title sponsor, kgL group, limited, and I want you to give them a loud clap, particularly to the executive chairman for accepting, not only to sponsor this year, but for continuous years.”

Reflecting on football's power to promote Ghana globally, Bagbin shared personal anecdotes: “When I got to Libya in September 1983... I said, Ghana. It was footballers. He said, Do you know George Allah? Time, do you know Abed Pele?”

Looking beyond the annual match, Bagbin revealed broader ambitions for the initiative: “together with parliamentary leadership, we are getting all the members of parliament to buy into this so that we can reach out to their constituencies and reach out to the Ghana Education Service to get the teachers, the physical education teachers across the country, to equip them with the skills to unearth and identify football talents from the early age.”

The Speaker also confirmed he would lead a delegation to present the trophy to other arms of government, including “His Excellency the President John Dramani Mahama,” emphasising the collaborative spirit of the Democracy Cup.

The event was moved from the Accra Sports Stadium to the University of Ghana Stadium to “ensure optimal facilities, security and a premier experience for spectators, players and supporters nationwide.”