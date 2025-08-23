Antoine Semenyo calls for jail sentences to combat racism in football

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has urged football authorities and the justice system to impose prison sentences on individuals found guilty of racist abuse in the sport.

The 25-year-old was subjected to racist taunts during AFC Bournemouth’s Premier League opener against Liverpool, forcing a temporary halt to proceedings after he reported the incident to referee Anthony Taylor.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, Semenyo said current measures are insufficient to address the issue.

“Whatever the Premier League are doing, it’s not enough and there’s more that needs to be done,” he told ITV News.

He called for tougher sanctions to act as real deterrents.

“It could be jail time, it could be banned from stadiums for a lifetime, it could be anything along the lines of that, but I feel like there has to be something else,” he added.

Merseyside Police later confirmed the arrest of a 47-year-old man in connection with the abuse. He has been released on conditional bail, which includes a ban from attending any regulated football match in the United Kingdom.