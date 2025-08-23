GHALCA Top 4: It was not a bad day - Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani after defeat to GoldStars

Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani says his team will take valuable lessons from their penalty shootout defeat to Bibiani GoldStars in the ongoing GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

The Phobians fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw in regulation time, but lost 5-4 on penalties at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday evening.

“It’s not a bad day. Losing is part of it, and we’ve learned a lot from it. Those are the good points we take from here," Dramani said in his post-match remarks.

He admitted his side struggled with shape at certain points in the game but praised his players’ resilience.

“I think we lost some spaces both defensively and offensively, but in the latter part of the game, we were able to rectify this, so we took control, and that is how we were able to score the equaliser,” he added.

GoldStars opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Samuel Atta Kumi converted from the spot after Raphael Amponsah conceded a penalty. Atta Kumi doubled his tally in the 34th minute, pouncing after goalkeeper Benjamin Asare failed to deal with Sampson Eduku’s strike.

Hearts pulled one back before the break through George Paaku, who finished off a fine run from Martin Karikari. Moments into the second half, Karikari was again the architect, this time setting up Mohammed Hussein to level the score at 2-2.

With no extra time played under tournament rules, the match went straight to penalties, where Vincent Atingah netted the decisive kick to secure victory for GoldStars. The Miners now lead the standings with five points, while Hearts sit second on four.

Hearts of Oak will now face Asante Kotoko, while Bibiani GoldStars will clash with Heart of Lions on Sunday.