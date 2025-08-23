ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GHALCA Top 4: It was not a bad day - Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani after defeat to GoldStars

Football News GHALCA Top 4: It was not a bad day - Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani after defeat to GoldStars
SAT, 23 AUG 2025

Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani says his team will take valuable lessons from their penalty shootout defeat to Bibiani GoldStars in the ongoing GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

The Phobians fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw in regulation time, but lost 5-4 on penalties at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday evening.

“It’s not a bad day. Losing is part of it, and we’ve learned a lot from it. Those are the good points we take from here," Dramani said in his post-match remarks.

He admitted his side struggled with shape at certain points in the game but praised his players’ resilience.

“I think we lost some spaces both defensively and offensively, but in the latter part of the game, we were able to rectify this, so we took control, and that is how we were able to score the equaliser,” he added.

GoldStars opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Samuel Atta Kumi converted from the spot after Raphael Amponsah conceded a penalty. Atta Kumi doubled his tally in the 34th minute, pouncing after goalkeeper Benjamin Asare failed to deal with Sampson Eduku’s strike.

Hearts pulled one back before the break through George Paaku, who finished off a fine run from Martin Karikari. Moments into the second half, Karikari was again the architect, this time setting up Mohammed Hussein to level the score at 2-2.

With no extra time played under tournament rules, the match went straight to penalties, where Vincent Atingah netted the decisive kick to secure victory for GoldStars. The Miners now lead the standings with five points, while Hearts sit second on four.

Hearts of Oak will now face Asante Kotoko, while Bibiani GoldStars will clash with Heart of Lions on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 hours ago

Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms

16 hours ago

You will be prosecuted for misusing equipment — DRIP Boss warns coordinators You will be prosecuted for misusing equipment — DRIP Boss warns coordinators

16 hours ago

Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols

16 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale YEA Boss to triple allowances for sanitation module beneficiaries under new wast...

16 hours ago

PAC Chair Abena Osei Asare PAC orders refund of over GH¢17,000 disability allowance paid to able-bodied tea...

16 hours ago

Tempane: Clash over land dispute leaves one severely injured in Kongo Tempane: Clash over land dispute leaves one severely injured in Kongo

16 hours ago

Wenchi Traditional Area gets new Ankobeahene after 15 years of dispute Wenchi Traditional Area gets new Ankobeahene after 15 years of dispute 

16 hours ago

Burkina Faso to begin spillage of Bagre Dam on August 27 Burkina Faso to begin spillage of Bagre Dam on August 27

16 hours ago

Fisherfolk protest silted Elmina Harbour, demand urgent dredging after sinking of fishing vessel Fisherfolk protest silted Elmina Harbour, demand urgent dredging after sinking o...

16 hours ago

Education Ministry, GES hot at PAC sitting over unearned salaries Education Ministry, GES hot at PAC sitting over unearned salaries  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line