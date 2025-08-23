Ghana’s Kwame Bonsu joins Saudi side Al Jandal on one-year deal

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Jandal have secured the services of Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu on a one-year contract ahead of the upcoming Saudi First Division League season.

The 30-year-old arrives as a free agent after parting ways with Al-Ain Saudi FC earlier this year.

Bonsu, who began his European career in 2013 with Swedish clubs Mjällby AIF, FC Rosengård and Gefle IF, returned to Ghana in 2018 to sign for Asante Kotoko.

His impressive displays for the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup earned him a Black Stars debut in 2019 during a friendly against Mauritania.

Later that year, he joined Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis, where he lifted the domestic league title before embarking on further spells with Ceramica Cleopatra in Egypt, Al-Bataeh in the UAE, Naft Al-Basra in Iraq, and most recently Al-Ain.

Al Jandal believe Bonsu’s experience, versatility, and leadership will be crucial as they push for a strong campaign in next season’s second-tier competition.