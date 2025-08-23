ModernGhana logo
University of Ghana Stadium to host second edition of Democracy Cup

SAT, 23 AUG 2025

The second edition of the Democracy Cup has been rescheduled and will now take place at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Originally slated for August 29 at the Accra Sports Stadium, the fixture has been moved to September 5 following a venue change confirmed by Parliament in an official statement.

This year’s competition will see Accra Hearts of Oak face off against city rivals Accra Great Olympics in what promises to be a fierce capital derby.

The Democracy Cup, an initiative championed by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, seeks to promote the values of democracy through the game of football.

Explaining the decision, Parliament noted that the change was made “after careful consideration to ensure optimal facilities, security and a premier experience for spectators, players and supporters nationwide.”

It added that the University of Ghana Sports Stadium provides “premier amenities and a capacious environment to host this high-profile contest in the spirit of fair play, sportsmanship, and peaceful civic engagement.”

The maiden edition of the competition was staged last year at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Asante Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak to lift the trophy.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

