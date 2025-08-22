2024 CHAN: Kenya’s dream shattered as Madagascar triumph on penalties

Kenya’s dream run at their debut TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) ended in heartbreak on Friday as Madagascar held their nerve in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to reach the semi-finals.

The Harambee Stars, roared on by a partisan Kasarani crowd, were bidding to reach their first continental semi-final in 38 years.

But after a tense 1-1 draw across 120 minutes, Madagascar prevailed 4-3 on spot-kicks, with Toky Rakotondraibe converting the decisive penalty after Alphonce Omija missed for the hosts.

Omija’s early high and late heartbreak

The night began with hope for Kenya, and it was centre-back Alphonce Omija who provided it.

Just three minutes into the second half, the towering defender rose highest to meet Boniface Muchiri’s delivery and steered a precise header into the bottom corner.

It was a goal that sent Kasarani into delirium and appeared to put Benni McCarthy’s men on course for history.

Moments later, Ryan Ogam thought he had doubled the lead, but VAR intervened to chalk off the strike for a foul in the build-up. That decision proved pivotal.

Madagascar regrouped and, in the 66th minute, found their route back. A Lewis Bandi handball handed Fenohasina Razafimaro the chance from the spot, and he calmly beat Byrne Omondi to level matters.

Omija, who had given Kenya the lead, would later miss his kick in the decisive penalty sequence, underlining the cruel symmetry of football at tournament level.

Penalty shoot-out drama

With the game locked at 1-1 after extra time, the contest went to penalties.

Kenya initially matched their opponents, with Siraj Mohammed and Daniel Sakari scoring confidently. Sylvester Owino also found the net.

But pressure told as Mike Kibwage’s effort was saved by Madagascar keeper Michel Ramandimbisoa.

When Omija then dragged his attempt wide, Madagascar seized the moment.

Toky Rakotondraibe stepped up and drove his kick low past Omondi, sparking celebrations from the Malagasy players and bench.

Kenya’s gallant campaign ends

For Kenya, it was a bitter conclusion to what had been a historic tournament.

The Harambee Stars had arrived unbeaten from the group stage, topping a pool that included former champions Morocco and DR Congo.

Coach Benni McCarthy, who had urged his players to remain calm before the quarter-final, will reflect on a campaign that delivered pride, defensive resilience, and hope for the future.

Kenya conceded just twice in five matches but struggled to score freely, a factor that ultimately cost them at this stage.

Madagascar’s resilience continues

For Madagascar, their fairytale journey continues. After a bronze-medal finish at CHAN 2022, the Barea have again shown their composure on the big stage.

Romuald Felix Rakotondrabe’s side, who topped a group featuring Morocco and DR Congo, demonstrated once more their ability to dig deep under pressure.

Their goalkeeper Ramandimbisoa, already one of the tournament’s standout performers, further enhanced his reputation with two crucial penalty saves.

What next

Madagascar now advance to the semi-finals, maintaining their reputation as giant-killers on the African stage.

Kenya, meanwhile, exit with their heads held high after igniting the nation’s passion in their first CHAN appearance.

The roar of Kasarani may have been silenced, but the Harambee Stars’ showing suggests this is only the beginning of a new chapter in Kenyan football.