2024 CHAN: Morocco edge Tanzania to reach semi-finals

Morocco ended Tanzania’s fairytale run at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 with a narrow 1-0 victory in Dar es Salaam on Friday, sealing their place in the semi-finals for the third time in tournament history.

In front of a packed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the Atlas Lions drew on their experience to silence the roaring home crowd.

Striker Oussama Lamlaoui provided the decisive strike midway through the second half, pouncing from close range after Youssef Belammari’s clever assist.

Morocco’s moment of quality

Until Lamlaoui’s 65th-minute breakthrough, the contest had been an evenly matched tactical battle.

Tanzania, buoyed by their unbeaten group campaign, pressed high and created openings through Clement Mzize and Feisal Salum, but found Morocco goalkeeper El Mehdi Al Harrar in commanding form.

Morocco, who had looked threatening through Lamlaoui earlier in the first half, gradually imposed their tempo.

The breakthrough came when Belammari darted into the area and squared for Lamlaoui, who tucked his finish beyond Yakoub Suleiman to net his third goal of the tournament.

Tanzania fight but fall short

The Taifa Stars refused to wilt, pushing forward with renewed urgency. Mzize went close with a header from Mohamed Hussein’s cross, while substitute Nassor Saadun blasted over in the dying minutes.

With the clock ticking into stoppage time, the noise inside Benjamin Mkapa Stadium rose to fever pitch, but Morocco’s defence, marshalled by Mohamed Moufid and Mehdi Mchakhchekh, held firm under relentless pressure.

Tanzania’s dream of becoming the first CHAN debutants since Madagascar in 2022 to reach the semi-finals was dashed, but their campaign will be remembered as their finest yet at the continental stage.

Experience tells for Morocco

For Morocco, it was another reminder of their pedigree. The two-time champions managed the game with composure despite the absence of key defenders Bouchaib El Arsi, Marouane El Ouedni, and Abdelhak Assal.

Coach Tarik Sektioui will be encouraged by the way his side absorbed pressure and took their chance when it mattered most.

It also marked Morocco’s seventh consecutive victory in the knockout stages of CHAN since 2014, underlining their status as one of the tournament’s most consistent forces.

Tanzania exit with pride

Co-hosts Tanzania can take heart from a campaign that broke barriers.

Having topped Group B and reached the quarter-finals for the first time, Hamad Suleiman’s side showed organisation, spirit, and resilience.

Their defensive record — just two goals conceded across five matches — matched the best in the tournament, and the fervent home support in Dar es Salaam highlighted the nation’s growing love for the game.

What next

Morocco will now prepare for a semi-final showdown, aiming to emulate their title-winning runs of 2018 and 2020.

For Tanzania, the journey ends, but their campaign has set a benchmark for future generations and lifted belief in East African football.