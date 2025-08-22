ModernGhana logo
Bundesliga: Harry Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich put six past RB Leipzig

By BBC
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

England captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as defending champions Bayern Munich began the Bundesliga season by thrashing RB Leipzig.

It took 27 minutes for the hosts to break the deadlock when Michael Olise sent a powerful strike into the far corner after the ball dropped invitingly into his path.

Serge Gnabry was instrumental in the build-up to that goal and also the second five minutes later as the German picked out Luis Diaz after an excellent passing routine.

The Colombian forward rifled an effort in off the underside of the crossbar for his first Bundesliga goal since his summer arrival from Liverpool.

Gnabry's excellence was apparent again for Bayern's third just before the break, tricking the Leipzig defence into thinking he was about to shoot before teeing up Olise instead to thunder home.

Kane got his first of the night in the 64th minute, cutting inside to round off a swift counter-attack and tuck an effort past Peter Gulacsi.

The visitors thought they had a goal back soon after, but substitute Antonio Nusa's goal was disallowed as the ball was rolling when a free-kick in the build-up was taken.

Leipzig's luck only got worse, with Kane whipping an expert effort inside the far post from the edge of the box to add a fifth goal to Bayern's tally.

He sealed a dominant success for his side when he netted his third in the 77th minute, a beleaguered Leipzig defence unable to keep up with Bayern's running, leaving Kane unmarked and able to slot home.

