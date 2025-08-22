2025 GHALCA Top 4: Bibiani Gold Stars edge Hearts of Oak on penalties to stay on course

Bibiani Gold Stars continued their impressive run in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament after defeating Hearts of Oak 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling encounter at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday night.

The Ghana Premier League champions, who opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, now sit top of the standings with six points, making them favourites to clinch the trophy on Sunday.

The Miners made a flying start, breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute when Samuel Atta Kumi confidently converted from the spot.

Fifteen minutes later, Justice Arthur doubled their advantage with a close-range finish, putting the Bibiani side firmly in control.

Hearts of Oak, however, responded with resilience. Youngster George Paaku halved the deficit before the interval, igniting hope for the Phobians.

Just three minutes into the second half, Hussein Mohammed struck the equaliser to make it 2-2, setting up an intense battle for the remainder of the contest.

Both sides created chances but could not find a winner in regulation time, sending the game to penalties.

Gold Stars held their nerve to prevail 5-4 in the shootout, with their composure from the spot proving decisive.

The result cements Gold Stars’ position as frontrunners in the pre-season competition, while Hearts of Oak are left needing a result in their final outing to keep their hopes alive.

GoldStars will face Heart of Lions while Hearts of Oak face the bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko, on Sunday.