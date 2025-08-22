ModernGhana logo
2025 GHALCA Top 4: Asante Kotoko suffer second defeat after 1-0 loss to Heart of Lions

FRI, 22 AUG 2025

Heart of Lions picked up their first victory in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Asante Kotoko on Friday afternoon.

The Kpando-based side, who had suffered defeat to Hearts of Oak in their opening fixture on Wednesday, bounced back strongly at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Kotoko, themselves coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Bibiani Gold Stars, were eager to register their first points of the campaign.

But an early strike from Paul Atta Agyei proved decisive for Bashir Hayford’s men.

The Porcupine Warriors pushed hard in the second half, dominating possession and creating chances, yet they failed to break down the resilient Lions defense.

The result leaves Lions eyeing qualification as they turn attention to their final group game against Gold Stars.

Kotoko, meanwhile, face a crucial showdown with archrivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday as they bid to avoid an early exit.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

