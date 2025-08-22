2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on 5 December - Donald Trump

The draw for the 2026 men's World Cup will take place in Washington this December, US President Donald Trump has announced.

The tournament will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico and will feature 48 nations - up from 32.

The draw had been expected to be held in Las Vegas, which is where it was completed when the US hosted the 1994 tournament.

However, the draw, on 5 December, will instead go ahead at the Kennedy Center - the performing arts venue where Trump is chairman.

"It's the biggest, probably the biggest event in sports," Trump said.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who brought with him the World Cup trophy, also took part in the draw announcement from the Oval Office at the White House.

"The draw will be broadcast live all over the world and will be watched by one billion viewers," Infantino said.

"It will be 48 participating teams. There will be 104 matches - 104 Super Bowls!"

Infantino offered Trump the opportunity to hold the trophy during the news conference on Friday. "Can I keep it?" Trump asked.