ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on 5 December - Donald Trump

By BBC
Football News 2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on 5 December - Donald Trump
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

The draw for the 2026 men's World Cup will take place in Washington this December, US President Donald Trump has announced.

The tournament will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico and will feature 48 nations - up from 32.

The draw had been expected to be held in Las Vegas, which is where it was completed when the US hosted the 1994 tournament.

However, the draw, on 5 December, will instead go ahead at the Kennedy Center - the performing arts venue where Trump is chairman.

"It's the biggest, probably the biggest event in sports," Trump said.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who brought with him the World Cup trophy, also took part in the draw announcement from the Oval Office at the White House.

"The draw will be broadcast live all over the world and will be watched by one billion viewers," Infantino said.

"It will be 48 participating teams. There will be 104 matches - 104 Super Bowls!"

Infantino offered Trump the opportunity to hold the trophy during the news conference on Friday. "Can I keep it?" Trump asked.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Cedi is sliding back due to BoG-engineered temporary appreciation — Financial Analyst Cedi is sliding back due to BoG-engineered temporary appreciation — Financial An...

3 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale Sweepers under sanitation module to get 300% salary increase — Basintale

3 hours ago

Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets 'Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghana...

4 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 'Enough of your death prophecies' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets

4 hours ago

- / AFP UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in the Middle East

4 hours ago

Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election

5 hours ago

Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA

5 hours ago

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo 1.2 million young Ghanaians remain unemployed or underemployed — Youth Developme...

6 hours ago

Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4 Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4

6 hours ago

PAC questions YEA overrent payment fromGH¢3.2 milliontoGH¢5.5 million PAC questions YEA over rent payment from GH¢3.2 million to GH¢5.5 million

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line