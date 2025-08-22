Hearts of Oak respond to FIFA transfer ban over $150,000 unpaid debt

Accra Hearts of Oak have moved to reassure supporters following FIFA’s decision to impose a three-transfer-window ban on the club for failing to settle outstanding arrears owed to former Technical Director, Rene Hiddink.

The world governing body confirmed the sanction in a letter from its Legal and Compliance Division dated August 21, 2025.

The ruling prevents the Phobians from registering new players both domestically and internationally, with the Ghana Football Association instructed to enforce the decision.

In a statement issued on August 22, the club acknowledged the ruling while stressing that steps were already underway to resolve the matter.

“FIFA has confirmed the implementation of a registration ban on the club due to unresolved financial obligations. We acknowledge the seriousness of this development and wish to assure our supporters that the Management and Board are actively engaging all relevant parties, including the Ghana Football Association and FIFA, to resolve the matter swiftly and responsibly,” the statement read.

The club further noted that all player registrations for the season had been completed prior to the ban, ensuring no immediate disruption to the current squad. Hearts appealed to their fanbase to remain calm and united as efforts continue to address the situation.