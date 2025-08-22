ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak respond to FIFA transfer ban over $150,000 unpaid debt

Football News Hearts of Oak respond to FIFA transfer ban over $150,000 unpaid debt
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

Accra Hearts of Oak have moved to reassure supporters following FIFA’s decision to impose a three-transfer-window ban on the club for failing to settle outstanding arrears owed to former Technical Director, Rene Hiddink.

The world governing body confirmed the sanction in a letter from its Legal and Compliance Division dated August 21, 2025.

The ruling prevents the Phobians from registering new players both domestically and internationally, with the Ghana Football Association instructed to enforce the decision.

In a statement issued on August 22, the club acknowledged the ruling while stressing that steps were already underway to resolve the matter.

“FIFA has confirmed the implementation of a registration ban on the club due to unresolved financial obligations. We acknowledge the seriousness of this development and wish to assure our supporters that the Management and Board are actively engaging all relevant parties, including the Ghana Football Association and FIFA, to resolve the matter swiftly and responsibly,” the statement read.

The club further noted that all player registrations for the season had been completed prior to the ban, ensuring no immediate disruption to the current squad. Hearts appealed to their fanbase to remain calm and united as efforts continue to address the situation.

  • Below is the statement:

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale Sweepers under sanitation module to get 300% salary increase — Basintale

1 hour ago

Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets 'Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghana...

2 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 'Enough of your death prophecies' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets

2 hours ago

- / AFP UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in the Middle East

2 hours ago

Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election

2 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Wonder Madilo Real estate, luxury cars key avenues for money laundering — Wonder Madilo

3 hours ago

Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA

3 hours ago

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo 1.2 million young Ghanaians remain unemployed or underemployed — Youth Developme...

4 hours ago

Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4 Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4

4 hours ago

PAC questions YEA overrent payment fromGH¢3.2 milliontoGH¢5.5 million PAC questions YEA over rent payment from GH¢3.2 million to GH¢5.5 million

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line