ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fiorentina eye move for Ghana and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

Football News Fiorentina eye move for Ghana and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

Serie A side Fiorentina are reportedly targeting Ghanaian right back Tariq Lamptey as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Italian football season, which gets underway this weekend.

The 23-year-old is expected to serve as a backup to Brazilian defender Dodo, bringing pace, technical skill, and attacking impetus down the right flank.

While not the most physically imposing, Lamptey’s dynamism and forward runs make him a notable addition.

Lamptey’s 2024/25 campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion was disrupted by recurring injuries, restricting him to just 15 appearances, during which he scored twice and registered assists.

He did not feature in Brighton’s season opener against Fulham last weekend.

Since his move from Chelsea to Brighton, Lamptey has accumulated 104 appearances, contributing three goals and cementing his reputation as a reliable presence on the right side of defence.

Fiorentina appear keen to harness his experience and attacking flair as they prepare for a competitive Serie A season.

The club will launch their campaign with an away clash against Cagliari at the Unipol Domus.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale Sweepers under sanitation module to get 300% salary increase — Basintale

38 minutes ago

Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets 'Come with only prophecies about Ghana’s development' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghana...

1 hour ago

Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 'Enough of your death prophecies' — Elvis Ankrah tells Ghanaian prophets

1 hour ago

- / AFP UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in the Middle East

1 hour ago

Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election

1 hour ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Wonder Madilo Real estate, luxury cars key avenues for money laundering — Wonder Madilo

2 hours ago

Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA

2 hours ago

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo 1.2 million young Ghanaians remain unemployed or underemployed — Youth Developme...

3 hours ago

Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4 Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4

3 hours ago

PAC questions YEA overrent payment fromGH¢3.2 milliontoGH¢5.5 million PAC questions YEA over rent payment from GH¢3.2 million to GH¢5.5 million

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line