Fiorentina eye move for Ghana and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

Serie A side Fiorentina are reportedly targeting Ghanaian right back Tariq Lamptey as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Italian football season, which gets underway this weekend.

The 23-year-old is expected to serve as a backup to Brazilian defender Dodo, bringing pace, technical skill, and attacking impetus down the right flank.

While not the most physically imposing, Lamptey’s dynamism and forward runs make him a notable addition.

Lamptey’s 2024/25 campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion was disrupted by recurring injuries, restricting him to just 15 appearances, during which he scored twice and registered assists.

He did not feature in Brighton’s season opener against Fulham last weekend.

Since his move from Chelsea to Brighton, Lamptey has accumulated 104 appearances, contributing three goals and cementing his reputation as a reliable presence on the right side of defence.

Fiorentina appear keen to harness his experience and attacking flair as they prepare for a competitive Serie A season.

The club will launch their campaign with an away clash against Cagliari at the Unipol Domus.