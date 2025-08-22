Kaizer Chiefs target signing goalkeeper Mohammed Camara from Asante Kotoko

South African football heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set on securing the services of Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara.

The 25-year-old Guinean international has been a standout performer for the Ghanaian giants since joining last season.

Camara played a pivotal role in Kotoko’s 2024/25 FA Cup triumph and was instrumental in their 2025 Toyota Cup victory over Chiefs, emerging as the hero in the clash.

With Chiefs currently boasting four goalkeepers—Brandon Peterson, Bruce Bvuma, Fiacre Ntwari, and Karabo Molefe—the club is said to be keen on adding Camara to their ranks.

Talks with Kotoko are expected to commence, though the goalkeeper remains under contract with the Ghanaian side until June 2026.

It remains uncertain whether Camara will make the switch to the Betway Premiership giants this season, particularly with Kotoko set to compete in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup