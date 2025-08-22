ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kaizer Chiefs target signing goalkeeper Mohammed Camara from Asante Kotoko

Football News Kaizer Chiefs target signing goalkeeper Mohammed Camara from Asante Kotoko
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

South African football heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set on securing the services of Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara.

The 25-year-old Guinean international has been a standout performer for the Ghanaian giants since joining last season.

Camara played a pivotal role in Kotoko’s 2024/25 FA Cup triumph and was instrumental in their 2025 Toyota Cup victory over Chiefs, emerging as the hero in the clash.

With Chiefs currently boasting four goalkeepers—Brandon Peterson, Bruce Bvuma, Fiacre Ntwari, and Karabo Molefe—the club is said to be keen on adding Camara to their ranks.

Talks with Kotoko are expected to commence, though the goalkeeper remains under contract with the Ghanaian side until June 2026.

It remains uncertain whether Camara will make the switch to the Betway Premiership giants this season, particularly with Kotoko set to compete in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

46 minutes ago

- / AFP UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in the Middle East

56 minutes ago

Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election Disqualified candidate seeks injunction on September 2 Akwatia by-election

59 minutes ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Wonder Madilo Real estate, luxury cars key avenues for money laundering — Wonder Madilo

1 hour ago

Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA Importers can now pay duties online before goods arrive at the port – GRA

1 hour ago

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo 1.2 million young Ghanaians remain unemployed or underemployed — Youth Developme...

2 hours ago

Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4 Nursing and Midwifery licensing exams postponed to September 4

2 hours ago

Second suspect arrested in Immigration Officer’s murder case Second suspect arrested in Immigration Officer’s murder case

2 hours ago

Ibn Yameen Lukman, Chief Executive Officer of The Executive Farmer Farmers demand apology from GRNMA Secretary over ‘disrespectful’ remarks

2 hours ago

President Mahama assents to Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2025 President Mahama assents to Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2025 

2 hours ago

PAC questions YEA overrent payment fromGH¢3.2 milliontoGH¢5.5 million PAC questions YEA over rent payment from GH¢3.2 million to GH¢5.5 million

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line