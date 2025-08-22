ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana football will benefit from GFA presidential tenure extension – Harrison Addo

Football News Ghana football will benefit from GFA presidential tenure extension – Harrison Addo
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, beleives football in the country will benefit from the decision to extend the tenure of the GFA President from two to three terms in the future.

At the Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram on August 12, 2025, delegates approved the extension despite public backlash.

A total of 114 out of 123 Congress members voted in favour of the motion, with Hearts of Oak backing the change while Asante Kotoko abstained.

“It's only with time that we'll see the benefits,” Harrison Addo told Joy Sports.

When asked about the intended advantages, he explained: “The statute says that if you are bringing a proposal, you also come with an explanation. The explanation given by Yashin when they brought it was the fact that the EXCO is made of 12 members; for 11 members, they have three terms, and the president alone has two terms.

“The second reason was that FIFA has its EXCO, and everyone has three terms. CAF is the same alignment. We should align," he added.

Following its approval, debate has shifted to whether the current president, Kurt Okraku, will be eligible to contest for a third term once his second term concludes in 2027.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in stolen car crackdown EOCO flags Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, Dodge as high-risk vehicles in s...

1 hour ago

Nana Kwadwo Addai Brobbey being carried shoulder high Kessben Journalist Addai Brobbey enstooled Asante Mampong Ɛkoɔnahene

1 hour ago

GBA refutes claims of snubbing President Mahama at 2025 annual conference GBA refutes claims of snubbing President Mahama at 2025 annual conference

1 hour ago

20 Ghanaians rescued from human traffickers In Nigeria 20 Ghanaians rescued from human traffickers In Nigeria

1 hour ago

Work on Tano River Bridge in Nsawora races toward completion Work on Tano River Bridge in Nsawora races toward completion

1 hour ago

Former Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond NDC is not a party I wish to join despite having friends in it — K.T Hammond

1 hour ago

A Leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman Ghana risks losing investors over influx of stolen cars — Ebo Buckman

2 hours ago

Head porter jailed 2 years for damaging road infrastructure atObetsebi Lamptey Interchange Head porter jailed 2 years for damaging road infrastructure at Obetsebi Lamptey ...

2 hours ago

You cannot buy luxury cars on the street — Shatta Wale told You cannot buy luxury cars on the street — Shatta Wale told

3 hours ago

Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi Shatta Wale’s detention not witch-hunt; buying stolen car is a crime — Opoku Ant...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line