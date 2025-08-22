Ghana football will benefit from GFA presidential tenure extension – Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, beleives football in the country will benefit from the decision to extend the tenure of the GFA President from two to three terms in the future.

At the Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram on August 12, 2025, delegates approved the extension despite public backlash.

A total of 114 out of 123 Congress members voted in favour of the motion, with Hearts of Oak backing the change while Asante Kotoko abstained.

“It's only with time that we'll see the benefits,” Harrison Addo told Joy Sports.

When asked about the intended advantages, he explained: “The statute says that if you are bringing a proposal, you also come with an explanation. The explanation given by Yashin when they brought it was the fact that the EXCO is made of 12 members; for 11 members, they have three terms, and the president alone has two terms.

“The second reason was that FIFA has its EXCO, and everyone has three terms. CAF is the same alignment. We should align," he added.

Following its approval, debate has shifted to whether the current president, Kurt Okraku, will be eligible to contest for a third term once his second term concludes in 2027.