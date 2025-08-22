ModernGhana logo
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias extends contract to 2029

By BBC
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old's previous deal had been set to expire in 2027 but his new deal will take him to 2029, with the option of a further 12 months.

The Portugal international joined City from Benfica for a fee of £65m in 2020 and was named Premier League player of the year at the end of his first season.

The defender has helped City to four league titles, the Champions League, the EFL Cup and the FA Cup during his five years at Etihad Stadium.

"I am incredibly happy today," said Dias.
"I love Manchester - it is my home now - and I love the Manchester City fans.

"When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else."

Hugo Viana, City's director of football, said Dias is "a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch".

The club are likely to switch their attention to the futures of John Stones and Bernardo Silva in the coming months as both have one year left on their deals, while Ilkay Gundogan and Ederson both have less than 12 months remaining on their contracts.

Spanish midfielder Rodri, England playmaker Phil Foden, Swiss defender Manuel Akanji and Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake all have two years to run on their deals.

Defender Rico Lewis is close to signing a new five-year deal.

