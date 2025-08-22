CAF Women's Champions League Qualifiers: We are not underestimating or overestimating any side, says Police Ladies coach Yusif Basigi

Police Ladies head coach Yusif Basigi has warned his team against underestimating any opposition as they prepare for the 2025 WAFU Zone B CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers.

Ghana’s Women’s Premier League champions have been drawn in Group B alongside Nigerian powerhouse Bayelsa Queens, Togo’s Association Sportive de la Kozah, and Benin’s Sam Nelly.

The tournament is scheduled to run from Saturday, August 23, to September 4, in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire.

While Basigi described the group as the toughest in the competition, he emphasized that his side will treat every opponent with respect.

“We are not underestimating or overestimating anyone because every club earned their place,” he told Graphic Sports.

“But our focus is to take each match as it comes and fight for the ultimate. We are going to Côte d’Ivoire to qualify; that’s the mindset. We are not underestimating or overestimating any opponent because they all deserve to be here.

“But our focus is to take each match as it comes and fight for the ultimate. We are going to Côte d’Ivoire to qualify; that’s the mindset," he added.

The Ghanaian champions will need to navigate the challenging group stage carefully if they are to secure a spot in the CAF Women’s Champions League proper later this year.