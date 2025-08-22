CAF Women's Champions League Qualifiers: Our group is the toughest - Police Ladies coach Yusif Basigi

Police Ladies head coach Yusif Basigi has described the Ghanaian champions’ group in the WAFU Zone B CAF Women’s Champions League Qualification as the most challenging.

Drawn in Group B, Police Ladies will face Nigerian powerhouse Bayelsa Queens, Togo’s Association Sportive de la Kozah, and Benin’s Sam Nelly.

To secure a spot in the main Champions League tournament later this year, the Polas will need to deliver top performances against stiff competition.

With less than a week remaining before the sub-regional qualifiers commence, Basigi, one of Ghana’s most accomplished coaches in women’s football, is preparing his team for the tough challenge ahead.

“Bayelsa are a big team, but I think it’s a good draw. Our group is the toughest, so we have to raise our game," Basigi told Graphic Sports.

"We won’t leave anything to chance — the target is qualification,” he added.

The CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers are set to take place in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, from August 23 to September 4.