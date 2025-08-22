ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Women's Champions League Qualifiers: Our group is the toughest - Police Ladies coach Yusif Basigi

Women Football CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers: Our group is the toughest - Police Ladies coach Yusif Basigi
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

Police Ladies head coach Yusif Basigi has described the Ghanaian champions’ group in the WAFU Zone B CAF Women’s Champions League Qualification as the most challenging.

Drawn in Group B, Police Ladies will face Nigerian powerhouse Bayelsa Queens, Togo’s Association Sportive de la Kozah, and Benin’s Sam Nelly.

To secure a spot in the main Champions League tournament later this year, the Polas will need to deliver top performances against stiff competition.

With less than a week remaining before the sub-regional qualifiers commence, Basigi, one of Ghana’s most accomplished coaches in women’s football, is preparing his team for the tough challenge ahead.

“Bayelsa are a big team, but I think it’s a good draw. Our group is the toughest, so we have to raise our game," Basigi told Graphic Sports.

"We won’t leave anything to chance — the target is qualification,” he added.

The CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers are set to take place in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, from August 23 to September 4.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 hours ago

Nana Akwasi Kodua Kuoko II, Kyeremfasohene and Head of Protocol for the Mampong Traditional Council VIDEO: Mampong Kyeremfasohene warns against disrespecting the Golden Stool

11 hours ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene announces burial service dates for late Asantehemaa

12 hours ago

Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition

12 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshua’ PC Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshu...

13 hours ago

Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale

13 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Effutu: GWL to restore water supply tomorrow after Afenyo-Markin's petition

14 hours ago

Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase

14 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Johnson Asiedu Nketia installed as chief warrior of Otublohum state

14 hours ago

REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta

15 hours ago

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Feed students well to pass 2025 WASSCE with good grades — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line