Former Black Stars midfielder Bernard Aryee rules out investing in Ghana football

Former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars midfielder Bernard Aryee has dismissed any plans to invest in Ghanaian football, citing what he describes as a pervasive lack of transparency in the sport.

Speaking on Adom TV, Aryee warned that putting his money into local football would be too risky.

"I'll not use my money to do business in Ghana football, else I will die early. There is no transparency in what we are doing here," said the 1992 Barcelona Olympic bronze medalist.

Aryee also urged football authorities to prioritize the revival of the Colts football system, which he believes remains the backbone of the game in Ghana.

"Ghana should consider going back to Colts football since academies will not help.

"Academies are for businesses, but Colts football has been there for years, and if we don't go back for that, we will continue to struggle as a country."