ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former Black Stars midfielder Bernard Aryee rules out investing in Ghana football

Football News Former Black Stars midfielder Bernard Aryee rules out investing in Ghana football
FRI, 22 AUG 2025

Former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars midfielder Bernard Aryee has dismissed any plans to invest in Ghanaian football, citing what he describes as a pervasive lack of transparency in the sport.

Speaking on Adom TV, Aryee warned that putting his money into local football would be too risky.

"I'll not use my money to do business in Ghana football, else I will die early. There is no transparency in what we are doing here," said the 1992 Barcelona Olympic bronze medalist.

Aryee also urged football authorities to prioritize the revival of the Colts football system, which he believes remains the backbone of the game in Ghana.

"Ghana should consider going back to Colts football since academies will not help.

"Academies are for businesses, but Colts football has been there for years, and if we don't go back for that, we will continue to struggle as a country."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 hours ago

Nana Akwasi Kodua Kuoko II, Kyeremfasohene and Head of Protocol for the Mampong Traditional Council VIDEO: Mampong Kyeremfasohene warns against disrespecting the Golden Stool

11 hours ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene announces burial service dates for late Asantehemaa

12 hours ago

Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition

12 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshua’ PC Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshu...

13 hours ago

Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale

13 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Effutu: GWL to restore water supply tomorrow after Afenyo-Markin's petition

14 hours ago

Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase

14 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Johnson Asiedu Nketia installed as chief warrior of Otublohum state

14 hours ago

REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta

15 hours ago

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Feed students well to pass 2025 WASSCE with good grades — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line