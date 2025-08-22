ModernGhana logo
There is no competition in Black Stars, says ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Bernard Aryee

FRI, 22 AUG 2025

Former Black Stars midfielder Bernard Aryee has criticised the current national team, questioning their hunger and competitiveness on the international stage.

Aryee, who was part of Ghana’s historic bronze-winning squad at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, believes the present crop of players lack the drive and internal rivalry that once defined the Black Stars.

“The last time I had the chance to watch the Black Stars, it seems there is no challenge among themselves," Aryee told Adom TV.

"During our time, the competition was tough, so everyone gave their best."

He argued that while Ghana still produces individually gifted footballers, the collective spirit that once inspired the team appears to be missing.

“I’m not seeing that fire among the current players. They don’t look serious. Individually, we have good players, but as a team, there is no spirit in it,” he added.

The Black Stars will reconvene next month as they gear up for a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Chad and Mali.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

