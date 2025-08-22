How Arsenal won the signing of Eze and where he could fit in

The expected signing of Eberechi Eze has completely changed the feeling of the transfer window for Arsenal supporters.

The Gunners have been busy and aggressive in this window, signing six players for around £190m before the Premier League season even kicked off.

That included £64m striker Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi for around £60m but it is the signing of England international Eze that has supporters feeling like they have won the window.

A huge factor is trumping their rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who had agreed terms with both Palace and the player hours before the Gunners swooped.

How Arsenal won Eze race

It all happened in a few whirlwind hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, it looked as though the 27-year-old Eze would be heading to the white side of north London.

But the deal was not completed.

And the reason was Palace's Europa Conference League play-off match with Fredrikstad on Thursday.

The Eagles wanted to keep Eze for a game they view as pivotal to their season, and one they did not want to tackle without having a replacement in place.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner was strong in his pre-match press conference saying that Eze and Marc Guehi, who has also been linked with a move away, were 'committed' to the team.

Over at the Emirates Stadium a sub plot was brewing.

Arsenal were holding an open training session at their ground which did not feature Kai Havertz. It was later revealed the German international was being assessed for a knee injury.

Despite the exact severity of the injury being unclear, Arsenal knew enough to make a move.

Hours later on Wednesday afternoon, Arsenal bid for Eze, deciding to act on their long-standing interest in the player.

With Eze being a boyhood Arsenal fan who played in their academy, it was an easy decision for the player.

By 19:30 BST the news of the transfer swoop emerged in the media, with sources briefing that there was nothing Spurs could have done to make the transfer happen due to that emotional connection.

And that element - Eze turning down Tottenham - is sure to make him an instant fan favourite at Arsenal.

Why did they leave it so late?

Arsenal had seen Eze as more of a number 10 and, with Ethan Nwaneri securing his future to the club with a long-term contract, they had to think carefully about exactly how the England international would fit in.

But it seems the Havertz injury meant they decided he was needed in their squad after all.

It is currently unclear if Eze will still play in the Europa Conference play-off for Palace on Thursday.

But, should he come through that game unscathed, he is certain to sign for the Gunners in the next few days, completing a full-circle moment in re-joining the club he was released by at 13.

Where will Eze fit at Arsenal?

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Eze will play with England teammates Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka at Arsenal

The big question for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is - where does Eze fit into the Arsenal team?

The forward is one of the last few players you could describe as being a maverick.

But that is what makes this signing make sense for Arsenal.

The Gunners have struggled to break down low blocks in the past and are implementing a new style this season which will see them move the ball quicker through the lines.

Eze is very different to all of the other forwards that Arsenal have, and will provide a different option.

Of course captain Martin Odegaard will be a hard player to shift from the number 10 role.

But the purchase of Eze adds to the range of options that teams who want to win the title might crave.

The Arsenal left wing position is probably the one that is most up for grabs.

Gabriel Martinelli had an up and down season last campaign and injury did not help things.

BBC Sport tactics correspondent Umir Irfan said: "Eze will likely play frequently on the left wing, given Martinelli's recent form.

"Eze is able to thrive in more central areas from here if Arsenal's left-back was to push up the pitch.

"Eze's ability to play well with nearby teammates in congested areas make him a smart choice if used in this way.

"His top carrying and passing quality in transition makes Eze an optimal option in end-to-end games, with Gyokeres up top.

"For games in which additional attacking threat is required, both Odegaard and Eze could play together as attacking midfielders.

"Off the ball, he slots in naturally as a left midfielder as Arsenal defend in a 4-4-2. This is done most easily when he starts from the left wing."

How fans feel about the signing

In an interview with BBC Sport in May, Eze said the reason he plays how he does is for the "people who are watching" and that he likes to get "fans off their feet".

And that is a message that every supporter wants to hear.

Eze was hugely popular in both the dressing room and the stands at Palace. He has scored 40 goals and provided 28 assists in 169 appearances for the club, with his most memorable being the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May.

It is a sign of a much-loved player who has given good times to supporters that it will be hard to find any Palace fan who begrudges him the move for how he has played and what he has done.

For Arsenal supporters, he has already won the affection of the fanbase by turning down their fierce rivals to sign for a club that he supported as a boy.

When Eze posted a swipe of celebration pictures on his instagram account after winning the FA Cup, he included a picture of Ian Wright playing in the FA Cup final for Palace.

Eze had the same retro Palace shirt on as Wright and is now going to follow in the footsteps of the fan favourite at Arsenal - and will hope that he can become one himself.