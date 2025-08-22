Yoane Wissa is 'very disrespectful' and Alexander Isak has no way back at Newcastle - Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney says Yoane Wissa removing everything associated with Brentford from his Instagram account is "very disrespectful".

Newcastle have had a £40m bid rejected for Wissa, while the Magpies are also in the midst of drama surrounding their striker Alexander Isak's future.

Speaking on his new BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, Rooney said: "If I'm a Newcastle player I don't want Isak back."

He added: "I think if players leave football clubs - and that happens all the time - there's a way to go about it.

"You can't go on strike, can't not turn up for training and train with your team-mates. If you want to leave the club or not, you have to be there for your team-mates and be ready if needed."

Rooney was speaking before Isak, who remains determined to join Liverpool, wrote that "promises were broken and trust is lost" in a statement.

The former England and Manchester United striker's new podcast airs twice weekly on BBC Sounds, YouTube and iPlayer.

"For me, I don't think there's any way back for Isak at Newcastle," Rooney said.

"I think there are cases where it can happen, but from me as a person, I don't think I could accept them back.

"In terms of Isak's team-mates I wouldn't want him back.

"You can ask to leave a football club - that happens, or the club tell you you're leaving - but you have to be professional.

"You've got friends in there who you play with, you have fans who are paying a lot of money to support and you can't just walk out on it. And if they're going to do it once, they'll do it again."

Nineteen days have passed since Newcastle rejected Liverpool's £110m bid for the Sweden international, who remains in a stand-off with the club over his future.

BBC Sport understands Isak believed he would be allowed to leave Newcastle if a big club came in for him and offered the right price.

Wissa, meanwhile, who flew home early from Brentford's pre-season training camp and was left out of the squad for Sunday's 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest, wants to join Newcastle.

He has changed his Instagram account to remove all association with Brentford and Rooney said: "I think Wissa is in a worse position than Isak is purely for that.

"For Wissa to just un-follow the club and take all his pictures down of a club who've helped you progress as a player...

"I think these players are like kids now, or they're very badly advised in what they're doing because I know agents have influence.

"A lot of people have their father or the brother as an agent now. And sometimes the right thing or the right decision is not always the one from the player's point of view. So it's very disappointing to see his behaviour over the past few days."