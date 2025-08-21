ModernGhana logo
2025 GHALCA Top 4: Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford takes lessons from defeat to Hearts of Oak

Heart of Lions head coach Bashir Hayford says his team will take valuable lessons from their 1-0 loss to Hearts of Oak in the opening match of the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

The Lions, who had also fallen to the Phobian Club in the Homowo Cup on Sunday, hoped to bounce back but were undone by an own goal during Wednesday night’s clash at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

“Tactically we played everything, only that the goals didn’t come and we had an own goal, our defender just headed the ball into the net, so that is football," the veteran gaffer said after the game," he said.

He remained optimistic despite the setback, highlighting that the tournament’s all-play-all format offers further opportunities.

“So we will go back again, it’s an all-play-all, we are done with Hearts of Oak, and we are left with two teams, and we are going to prepare and face them."

Reflecting on the team’s current form, Hayford noted: “So yes, once again we have lost to Accra Hearts of Oak, and it’s no news. It gives me a lesson, so I know where to continue again because I have seen a lot from the two games.

“We are just preparing for the season, and the team has not gelled yet. We are preparing the team for the league; all these matches are preparatory matches for the league, and it’s good for us. We will now try some boys, and I have learned a lot from it," he added.

Heart of Lions are set to face Asante Kotoko in their second GHALCA Top 4 match on Friday, August 22.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
