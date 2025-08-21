ModernGhana logo
Bournemouth sign 'proven winner' Adli from Leverkusen

By AFP
Football News Moroccan international wing Amine Adli (R) signed for Bournemouth from Bayer Leverkusen saying the people at the English club are full of love. By INA FASSBENDER (AFP)
THU, 21 AUG 2025
Moroccan international wing Amine Adli (R) signed for Bournemouth from Bayer Leverkusen saying the people at the English club are full of love. By INA FASSBENDER (AFP)

Moroccan international Amine Adli was hailed as a "proven winner" after he signed for Premier League side Bournemouth from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who was a key player in Leverkusen's unbeaten campaign as they achieved the domestic double in the 2023/24 season, signed a five year contract for a reported fee of £25.1 million ($34 million).

"We're thrilled to bring a player of such calibre to AFC Bournemouth," said Bournemouth's director of football Tiago Pinto in a statement on the club's website.

"Amine is a proven winner and someone that will be a real asset to our squad.

"He's entering the prime of his career and I'm really excited to bring him to the club."

France-born Adli, who scored nine goals in Leverkusen's double-winning campaign and also featured in the 2024 Europa League final loss to Atalanta, said it was the atmosphere at Bournemouth that persuaded him to sign for them.

"I was looking at my next move and I felt like Bournemouth was the perfect place for me," he said.

"The people around give me a lot of confidence here and I'm very impressed with the facilities.

"The people at the club are full of love, so I'm very happy and proud to play for Bournemouth and hopefully achieve good things."

Adli, who is the latest star from Leverkusen's 2023/24 side to leave this summer, becomes the second signing of the week for the club, after Ben Gannon-Doak arrived on Monday from Liverpool.

Adli will join up with the side ahead of their second league match of the season, home to Wolves on Saturday having lost 4-2 to champions Liverpool last Friday.

The pair join Adrien Truffert, ÄorÄ'e Petrovic and Bafode Diakite as new additions this window, with Eli Junior Kroupi also with the squad for the first time.

Diakite and Truffert have been brought in to fill gaps in the defence which was shorn of three of its stars in the close season.

Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi left for European champions Paris Saint Germain for £57 million, Dean Huijsen made a £50 million move to Real Madrid in June, while Milos Kerkez joined Liverpool for £40 million.

